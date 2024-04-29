Opening statements set to begin in Karen Read murder trial Monday

The trial for Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman who is accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, gets underway Monday with opening statements.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with O’Keefe’s death.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer. Prosecutors claim a piece of hair found on the back of Read’s Lexus SUV implicates her in O’Keefe’s death.

When opening statements get underway Monday at 10 a.m., the defense and prosecution will each get 45 minutes to present their cases, according to Cannone. Neither side will be allowed to use exhibits during opening statements.

Yannetti and Jackson were also permitted to use a third-party culprit defense during the trial, not opening statements, as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence, meaning Cannone is allowing an argument from the defense that someone else killed O’Keefe.

Cannone is also allowing testimony from O’Keefe’s nephew and niece about alleged relationship issues Read and O’Keefe had been dealing with, as well as text messages from O’Keefe about plans to break up with Read.

Cannone questioned hundreds of prospective jurors over five days before the hearing of these motions. The jurors have not yet been sworn in, but there is a plan for 12 regulars and four alternates when the trial begins. It’s not clear how 19 jurors will be reduced to 16.

A buffer zone outside the Dedham court is also being challenged by demonstrators and an appeal is being heard by the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

For nearly a year leading up to the trial, Read supporters had gathered on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse with ‘Free Karen Read’ signs and clothing, and her pretrial hearings were packed with spectators.

Before jury selection started, Cannone ordered a 200-foot buffer zone around the courthouse and restrictions on megaphones and clothing to shield jurors from outside influences.

The Massachusetts Supreme Court recently ruled that that buffer zone can remain, but demonstrators claim the buffer zone is a violation of their First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement. The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Read’s trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

