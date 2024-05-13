Opening soon: Taco Bell built in Scranton on Davis Street

Taco Bell locations in NEPA

SCRANTON — Opening soon: the second Taco Bell in Scranton.

The recently constructed fast-food restaurant at 733 Davis St. should be ready to serve its signature tacos and burritos within a few weeks.

“We’re looking to open later on this month,” said district manager Abdullah Tulunay.

The Taco Bell in the city’s Minooka section was built in a vacant parking-lot area fronting the former Maine Source Food & Party Warehouse.

The new Taco Bell is next to the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant at 703 Davis St. and directly across from the Waffle House eatery at 708 Davis St.

In July, the city Planning Commission approved HAZA Development’s plan to build the 2,176-square-foot Taco Bell at 733 Davis St.

In November, Haza Bell Realty LLC bought the 733 Davis St. property for $600,000 from Astima Inc., according to public records of real estate transactions.

Construction followed on what now becomes the second Taco Bell in Scranton.

The first Taco Bell in Scranton, at 2 Olive St., opened in 2018 at the site of the former Sonic Drive-In fast-food restaurant.

The new Taco Bell on Davis Street becomes the fifth Taco Bell in Lackawanna County. The chain also has locations in Carbondale, Clarks Summit and Dickson City.

The second Scranton location also becomes the 197th Taco Bell in Pennsylvania, according to the Taco Bell’s website listing of all locations in the state.

There are seven Taco Bell locations in Luzerne County, including one each in Dallas, Hazleton, Kingston and Pittston Twp.; and three in the Wilkes-Barre area.