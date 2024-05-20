Opening of Pete’s Fresh Market in Tinley Park pushed back to spring 2025

Plans to open a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store in Tinley Park are being pushed back nearly a year due to issues such as problems procuring electrical equipment.

The village’s Plan Commission recommended the request that occupancy of the store be reset to April 3 of next year.

The Pete’s store is underway at 163rd Street and Harlem Avenue and the company had initially planned to occupy the space by Sept. 1, 2022, but that was later extended to last week.

The Tinley Park Village Board is expected to consider the occupancy extension at its June 4 meeting.

Pete’s is building just north of a warehouse it has operating, but said in a petition to the village that material shortages and prices are still affecting construction timelines.

The chain said there have also been delays in getting required electrical equipment due to persistent shortages.

In its petition to the village, Pete’s said a change in Illinois law regarding refrigerants meant changing the equipment the new store will use, and changes in the electrical requirements.

Eugene Grzynkowicz told the village’s Plan Commission Thursday that rising costs of construction materials also meant a complete redesign of the grocery store to better suit the budget.

“We’re adapting to them,” he said, referring to the changes and cost increases.

He said Pete’s would not seek any more extensions in the occupancy of the store.

The Tinley Park store is one of the few that Pete’s has built from the ground up.

Pete’s has 17 stores in the Chicago area, including Bridgeview, Calumet City, Evergreen Park, Lemont and Matteson.

Along with Tinley Park, stores are underway in New Lenox and Orland Park.

Tinley Park approved the company’s plan to use a shuttered Kmart store as a warehouse in September 2020,

The Kmart, at the southwest corner of Harlem Avenue and 163rd Street, had been vacant since 2017, and Pete’s was given approval to use the 138,000-square-foot building to store dry goods and items such as store fixtures to free up more space for grocery storage at other locations.

Grzynkowicz told the Plan Commission that Pete’s has the Tinley Park warehouse as well as one in Chicago, but is consolidating operations to the Tinley Park location.

In Matteson, Pete’s converted a vacant Dominick’s Finer Foods. That store opened in early February 2021, and brought back to that suburb the first full-line grocery store since Dominick’s had closed in 2013.

In Orland Park, Pete’s is renovating a former Art Van Furniture store at 151st Street and La Grange Road.

That store had been scheduled to open in early 2022, but the company said that delays in materials and other factors have pushed that back.