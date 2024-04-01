OpenAI makes ChatGPT available to users without need to create account

OpenAI said Monday its flagship ChatGPT chatbot will now be free to all users without the need to sign up for an account. File Photo by Jernej Furman/Wikimedia Commons

April 1 (UPI) -- Chatbot creator OpenAI announced Monday it is making its flagship ChatGPT product instantly available to anyone without the necessity of creating an account.

"Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up," the company said in a blog post. "We're rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities."

The offer, however, only applies to ChatGPT and not other OpenAI products such as DALL-E 3, which will still require an account and payment to access. Also, no-login users cannot access functions available to account holders, such as saving or reviewing their chat histories, sharing chats and accessing voice instructions.

The chatbot has proven massively popular since it was first introduced in late 2022, quickly becoming one of the fastest growing Internet services ever. Its website logged 1.6 billion visits in March alone, according to online traffic analysis firm Similarweb.

OpenAI indicated data generated by the free users would be used to "improve our models for everyone" but can be turned off through the settings whether or not the user has created an account.

Meanwhile, the company also said it has "introduced additional content safeguards for this experience, such as blocking prompts and generations in a wider range of categories."