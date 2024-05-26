Open space near Mount Olympus County Preserve expanded

FALLBROOK, Calif, (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Mount Olympus County Preserve in the Fallbrook area is being expanded by 222 acres, county officials announced Wednesday.

This follows a decision by the Board of Supervisors to approve the purchase of the open space adjacent to the preserve, which is within the Pala-Pauma community. The price tag is $1.2 million.

With the expansion, the preserve will be increased to over 1,400 acres of land. According to the county, this will further contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to support the county’s Climate Action Plan.

It also fits into the region’s Multiple Species Conservation Program, which focuses on “balancing the protection of plant and animal species with recreation, development and agricultural activities in the region,” county officials explained.

Some of the species protected by the program, according to the county, include the coastal California gnatcatcher, San Diego horned lizard, golden eagle, mule deer and mountain lion.

When considering where to obtain open space, officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation looks at factors like biology, connectivity, accessibility and value.

