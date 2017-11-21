Is An Open Relationship Right For You?

Thinking about entering into an open relationship? You might want to do some research first.

For anyone unfamiliar, here’s the deal: An open relationship is one in which both partners agree to a non-monogamous arrangement. This can mean exploring sexual relationships with new partners or engaging in romantic relationships outside of the main partnership.

If you’re considering opening up your relationship, take a look at the nine helpful reads below first.

[People think] that we are not committed, that we are cavalier about our relationship or marriage. This could not be further from the truth! I am 100 percent committed and loyal to my husband. That is why I do consensual non-monogamy ― in the long term I see that it enhances our connection. ― Gracie X, author of Wide Open