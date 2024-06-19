Open Mind For The Future: ACT seniors celebrate graduation

WILLIMANTIC — Arts at the Capitol Theater Magnet High School celebrated its graduating seniors with a ceremony Friday night.

With the forecast lingering for the graduation ceremony, which would bring gusts of high winds, the promise of heavy downfall, and hail, not a single drop dampened the graduates’ spirits as they celebrated with their family and friends.

ACT principal Sarah Mallory welcomed everyone to the graduation ceremony while graduating seniors performed the national anthem.

Diane Dugas, director of Leading and Learning for EASTCONN, greeted everyone for the evening.

“It’s my honor to be here tonight to celebrate with you, as graduation has always been one of my favorite days of the year,” Dugas said. “For those of us who are educators, sharing the pride and joy of your accomplishments is a gift and a reminder of why we love our profession – teaching.”

The keynote speaker of the evening was WILI AM radioman Wayne Norman, who spoke to the graduating class and told them to keep an open mind for when they head out in the world, whether it be for college, the armed forces, the workforce and anything else they have planned.

“I don’t remember much of my graduation day from Trumbull High School in the class of ’66, other than riding to the ceremony on my Honda 90 scooter,” Norman said.

Norman told the class about a photo he had of himself on that scooter with his cap and gown on.

“58 years later, I’m assuming that picture was posed, and I did not wear that gown driving that put-put across town,” Norman said. “I can reflect back on one aspect of my high school graduation day. The thought I might make a career in radio or become a published author had never crossed my mind at that point in my life. I’m guessing some of you graduates here today will be doing something in 20 years that today, you’re not dreaming you ever thought you would be doing.”

Senior Emma Vertefeuille said she is very excited to graduate and looks forward to leaving Connecticut to start a new journey.

“I really like theater production and stage management for different shows; that is what I really focused on, mainly the dance shows,” Vertefeuille said. “I am off to MCC for about two years, and after that, I plan on going out of Connecticut to somewhere like Tennessee. I have some family friends, and right now, I am doing general studies to see what comes up.”

Vertefeuille said this year, she has also been focusing on painting and has done some mural work.

Orpheus Wilson from Ellington, who focused as an acting major, said he wants to go into marine biology.

“The general focus of the ocean is something I want to study,” Wilson said. “I am going to the University of Rhode Island. I have family out there, and the college is also known for marine stuff because they are on the water, and there are more experiences I can get.

Zachary Tuller, a film major from Stafford Springs, plans to join the Air Force after high school.

“I want to train pilots,” Tuller said. “There is this program called SERE where you train pilots before they leave to train in different environments. The large majority of the men in my family have been in the military.”

Layla Edmiston, the class valedictorian, said she was a little nervous and scared.

“It’s going to be weird leaving here and not coming back next year,” Edmiston said. “Like leaving for the summer doesn’t seem right, but I think it’s because I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Edmiston said she hoping to take some trips during the summer but will be working as a camp counselor in Sterling.

Among the graduating seniors, several of them won various awards:

Layla Edmiston – Principal’s Award Scholarship.

Savannah Bryer – David J. Calchera Scholarship, Katie Jackson Scholarship and Florence Caillard Memorial Scholarship

Edmiston, Mikey Aston and Charlie Furness were the recipients of the PACT Scholarship.