Open house set for latest details on U.S. Highway 14 interchange project

Apr. 9—ROCHESTER — The latest details on Olmsted County's U.S. Highway 14 interchange project at County Road 44 will be shared during an April 23 open house.

County staff, working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, will share the approved geometric layout, noise study results, design details, project funding, schedule and next steps for the interchange project between Rochester and Byron.

The open house from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 23 in the Rochester Montessori School gymnasium, 5099 Seventh St. NW, will provide residents an opportunity to review the project layout and share feedback with the project team.

Goals for the intersection project include enhancing safety and mobility while supporting regional growth and future economic development.

The project is estimated to cost more than $80 million for the complete effort, with up to $60 million in state funds available.

Materials presented at the open house will be available on the

project website

following the April 23 event.

Questions and comments can also be mailed to 3701 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55416 (Attn: Dan McNiel).