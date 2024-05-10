Open house for Riverview Corridor rapid bus, modern streetcar options on Tuesday

Planners and policy advisers with the Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority are still at least a summer away from deciding whether to connect downtown St. Paul’s Union Depot to the Mall of America in Bloomington by installing bus rapid transit or a modern streetcar corridor.

To help inform their decision, the county will host an open house on Tuesday showcasing three different options.

The Riverview Corridor open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palace Community Center, 781 Palace Ave.

County officials plan to conduct public engagement over the spring and most of the summer, in advance of the next meeting of the policy advisory committee, likely to be held in or around September.

At that meeting, the county will ask the committee to make a choice between bus and streetcar along the 12-mile route

More information is online at tinyurl.com/Riverview2024.

