Residents who want to add their two cents to a proposed road diet and improvement project on M-29 in the Algonac area will get their chance during a state open house later this month.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a session is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, for those interested to learn more.

The $1 million project follows 2.7 miles of asphalt milling and overlay work along M-29, or St. Clair River Drive inside of Algonac city boundaries, from Nook Road to Greenwood Street in the bordering Clay Township.

The road diet, or a lane reconfiguration often geared toward safety and slowing the flow of traffic, is included in the project from Nook to Smith Street in the city.

In addition to mill and overlay, the overall improvements also include sidewalk upgrades and new pavement markings.

Construction of the M-29 project is expected to begin this summer with two-way traffic being maintained through the project and the use of traffic regulators. All crossroads will remain open to traffic, though there will be intermittent sidewalk closures during ramp work, detouring pedestrians to the opposite side of the roadway.

MDOT’s open house on May 28 will be held at Algonac City hall, 805 St Clair River Drive.

Comments can be submitted ahead of time online, by mail or email to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Open house over $1M M-29 project in Algonac set for May 28