Open enrollment not a solution to challenges public education faces in Missouri

We are writing to express our concerns regarding the recent open enrollment bill that has been passed in the Missouri House of Representatives. As retired public school educators and members of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) who dedicated a combined total of 209 years to educating the students of our great state, we feel compelled to voice our apprehensions about the potential consequences this bill may have on our public school education system.

First and foremost, open enrollment could lead to a significant drain on resources for public schools. If students are allowed to transfer freely between districts, it is likely that schools with already limited budgets will face financial challenges, especially those schools whose students are transferring from. This could result in a decrease in the quality of education offered, affecting both the teachers and the students.

Furthermore, the bill may increase educational inequalities. Schools in affluent, better-off areas may attract a higher number of students, leaving schools in less fortunate neighborhoods struggling to maintain adequate resources. This could perpetuate a cycle of disparity, hindering the academic success of students in already disadvantaged communities.

In our years as educators, we witnessed the importance of a stable and supportive school environment. Open enrollment has the potential to disrupt the sense of community that is crucial for fostering a positive learning atmosphere. Students may feel disconnected if they are constantly moving between schools, impacting their academic and emotional well-being.

Additionally, the bill may inadvertently promote a culture of competition among schools, focusing more on enrollment numbers than the quality of education provided. Education should be about collaboration and the shared goal of educating well-rounded individuals, rather than fostering an environment where schools are opposed to each other.

We urge our lawmakers to consider the long-term implications of this open enrollment bill on the education system in Missouri. While the intention may be to provide choice and flexibility, we must ensure that it does not come at the expense of the quality of education and the well-being of our students.

As retired teachers who have dedicated a significant part of our lives to shaping the future through education, we implore our legislators to engage in a thorough and thoughtful discussion about the potential ramifications of this bill. Our children's education is too important to be jeopardized by hasty decisions.

Thank you for providing a platform for community members to voice their concerns on such critical issues.

Martha Schatz, of Billings, is a retired Nixa Public Schools speech-language pathologist and current past president of MRTA. Sue Groves, of Springfield, is a retired Springfield Public Schools classroom and Title 1 math instructor, and is the Region 10 MRTA vice president. Karen Miller, of Ozark, is a retired Ozark Public Schools P.E. educator and coach, and president of Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation. Jim Holt, of Nixa, is a retired Reeds Spring Public Schools principal and activities director, and is legislative chairman of the Christian County unit of MRTA. Linda Holt, of Nixa, is a retired Reeds Spring Public Schools History and Spanish language educator, and is vice president of the Christian County unit of MRTA. Brenda Cologna, of Marshfield, is a retired Marshfield Public Schools elementary classroom and Title 1 Reading educator, and the Webster County unit and Region 10 legislative chair of MRTA.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Open enrollment not a path to success for Missouri school districts