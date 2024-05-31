‘Open death investigation’ in case of Henry Clay High School senior, coroner says

Autopsy findings are still incomplete from the state medical examiner’s office on the May 10 death of 17-year-old Henry Clay High School student, the county’s coroner said.

Gary Ginn said the Emeka Emmanuel Mwakadi case is considered an “open death investigation.”

He died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center after having a medical emergency in a Henry Clay High School classroom.

“The records along with the police report, the autopsy report, the toxicology report” are incomplete, Ginn said. “We’ll wait for those in order to make any further comment.”

Mwakadi’s family, through its attorney Justin Peterson, issued a new statement Thursday:

“We are continuing to investigate the matter as we await the coroner’s final results and review medical records and other reporting from various local agencies. We continue to receive calls from concerned parents and students that we are looking into as well. Any further action in this matter will be the result of thorough review and investigation.”

The statement continued: “The family is appreciative of the call for change in Fayette County Schools voiced by many and hopes to continue to lead the effort to affect that change so that no family has to suffer this tragedy ever again.”

Fayette school officials did not immediately comment Thursday night.

Peterson additionally said Thursday that before his death, Mwakadi was planning on participating in Henry Clay’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday night. He said Mwakadi had been accepted for enrollment at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Peterson initially said, and the Herald-Leader reported, Mwakadi had broken up a fight on the day he died, according to witness statements.

Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins then told families his investigation showed Mwakadi was not involved in a fight on the day he died.

“We launched an investigation that thoroughly tracked Emmanuel’s movements throughout the building on the morning of Friday, May 10,” Liggins said in his email.

“It is important to clarify that Emmanuel never entered a restroom on May 10, nor was he involved in a fight, or the act of breaking up a fight,” he added. “Nonetheless, these facts do not lessen the impact of his loss, and we want to move forward by honoring and remembering Emmanuel.”

The family and attorney said in a later statement they agreed with Liggins the fight did not occur on the day of Emmanuel’s death as they originally told the Herald-Leader based on witness reports.

Actually, they said, it happened in the days prior to his death.

The family said through their attorney that a fight occurred at Henry Clay High school. Peterson has a video that shows Emmanuel intervened to break up the fight in the hallway.

During his intervention, Emmanuel was struck multiple times including a blow to the head, Peterson said.

Peterson said Emmanuel complained of head and neck pain after breaking up the fight, and that preliminary autopsy findings, among other things, included a frontal lobe brain injury.. Ginn, however, has not confirmed those claims to the Herald-Leader.

Peterson has said he is investigating the exact day of the fight.

Lexington Fire Major Derek Roberts has said firefighters, responding to a call of a student suffering a seizure, was dispatched to the school at 10:09 a.m. May 10.

Emmanuel died that day at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

An autopsy was performed May 11. The cause and manner of death will be determined once the final autopsy report is completed, the Fayette County coroner’s office previously said

It’s still unclear whether Mwakadi’s death resulted from blows the family said he received breaking up a fight shown in a video provided by Peterson.

Earlier in May, the family asked Liggins and the school board to commit “resources to improve student safety” within the school.

District officials previously declined to comment on the video that the family said showed Mwakadi sustaining blows. Peterson requested the school district preserve and produce all video from Henry Clay from the past 30 days.