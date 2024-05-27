What’s open and closed in Ohio on Memorial Day

TechCrunch

Indian startup Zypp Electric plans to use fresh investment from Japanese oil and energy conglomerate ENEOS to take its EV rental service into Southeast Asia early next year, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Of those 15 markets, Zypp Electric plans to launch its pilot in at least one Southeast Asian market early next year, co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta told TechCrunch in an interview. The latest funding, which amounted to $15 million and is led by ENEOS, is part of Zypp Electric's Series C round, which Gupta projects will be between $35 million to $40 million and will be closed in six to eight weeks.