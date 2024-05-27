What’s open and closed in Ohio on Memorial Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are open for Memorial Day, while a few businesses are operating with modified hours or are closed. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
Is mail delivered on Memorial Day?
Offices and services are closed on Memorial Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.
The USPS recognizes Memorial Day as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.
Locations are closed Memorial Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.
Is the library open on Memorial Day?
Columbus Metropolitan Library branches
All locations across Columbus are closed on Memorial Day.
Are restaurants and stores open on Memorial Day?
Aldi stores are operating limited hours on Memorial Day.
Many Best Buy stores will be open for holiday hours.
Locations are open for regular hours on Memorial Day.
The wholesale retailer is open for regular hours on Memorial Day.
Stores are closed on Memorial Day.
Locations are open on Memorial Day with varying hours.
Locations are open on Memorial Day.
Stores are open on Memorial Day.
Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Easton is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Locations are open on Memorial Day.
Giant Eagle and Market District locations are open for normal hours on Memorial Day.
Home Depot is open on Memorial Day.
Kohl’s is open for normal hours on Memorial Day.
Kroger stores will be open for Memorial Day, though hours may vary by location.
Stores are open on Memorial Day.
Stores are open with regular hours on Monday.
Stores are open on Memorial Day.
Petco locations are open on Memorial Day.
Stores are open on Memorial Day.
Locations are open with shortened hours on Memorial Day, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.
Stores are open on Memorial Day with varying hours.
Locations are open on Memorial Day.
Stores are open on Memorial Day with varying hours.
Topgolf is open on Monday.
Stores are open with varying hours.
Walmart stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Whole Foods are open for varying hours on Memorial Day.
