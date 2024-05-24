Here’s what will be open or closed on Memorial Day

Many government buildings and businesses will be closed for Memorial Day, which falls on May 27 this year.

Other establishments will open but have limited hours of operation.

It is important to note that Californians should still call stores in their area for the most up-to-date information.

Here’s what you need to know:

Government agencies and schools

Most non-essential government services, like the DMV, libraries, courthouses and city hall, will be closed on Memorial Day. Federal and state courts will also be closed. Most public school districts, like LAUSD, will also be closed.

Postal Services

Local post offices will also be closed on Monday. Regular mail won’t be delivered and mail dropped off at blue collection boxes won’t be picked up. Facilities will also be closed for retail transactions. However, mail with Priority Mail Express, which operates daily, will be delivered, according to the agency’s website.

Select UPS locations will have limited hours of operation on Memorial Day. Delivery services will also be unavailable except for Express Critical.

FedEx offices and services are also closed, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

Amazon delivery services will also be suspended on Memorial Day.

Delivery schedules for each service are expected to resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Retail and Grocery Stores

Aldi: Stores will be open for limited hours on Memorial Day. Specific holiday hours for your local store can be found here.

Costco: Warehouse stores will be closed on Memorial Day

CVS: Stores will be open on Memorial Day, but specific store hours can be found here.

Sam’s Club: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Other stores like Target, Walmart and Trader Joe’s will also be open on Monday.

