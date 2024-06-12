What is open and closed on Juneteenth in Florida? Holiday is on a Wednesday this year

The next federal holiday is coming up and it falls right in the middle of the week.

Juneteenth is meant to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, combining the words "June" and "nineteenth." The holiday seeks to symbolize freedom, achievement and the perseverance of African Americans throughout history.

It was officially recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the "Juneteenth National Independence Day Act" into law. Most celebrations include parades, barbecues, music performances, and various public and private events that honor African American culture and heritage.

Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, as well what will be closed and open in Florida.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth falls on June 19 every year. For 2024, it happens to be on a Wednesday.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and has been since 2021. See all 11 federal holidays:

New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

Martin Luther King’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in February

Memorial Day - last Monday in May

Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19

Independence Day - July 4

Labor Day - 1st Monday in September

Indigenous People's Day - 2nd Monday in October

Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - 4th Thursday in November

Christmas Day - Dec. 25

Is Juneteenth a Florida state holiday?

While Juneteenth is a federal holiday, only about half of the states recognize it as an official holiday.

Florida, along with states like California, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and more than two dozen others don’t officially recognize the holiday and don’t have the day on official calendars as a paid holiday.

However, it was one of three states in the 1990s to commemorate Juneteenth as a day of observance, and some county commissions and city councils have independently declared Juneteenth a recognized holiday and closed offices.

Are Florida government offices open on Juneteenth?

All non-essential federal government offices are closed Wednesday, June 19, 2024, for the Juneteenth holiday.

Since it's not a state holiday, Florida state offices will remain open. Some local government and law enforcement offices may choose to close.

Are banks open on Juneteenth in Florida?

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve's holiday schedule and close for Juneteenth. The largest banks in Florida such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, Regions Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Truist will be closed Monday, as will credit unions such as Suncoast and Space Coast.

ATMs and ATM branches will still be operating normally.

Will the DMV be open on Juneteenth?

Yes, the DMV will remain open.

Will I get mail on Juneteenth?

Mostly, no. All U.S. post offices will be closed Monday and there will be no regular mail delivery.

However, you may still get deliveries as FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Are Florida schools closed for Juneteenth?

All Florida K-12 schools are already out for the summer. Most public universities will be closed on Juneteenth.

If it is a private school or university, you should check their calendar to see if it is closed.

Can I go to Publix or Chick-Fil-A? Will stores, restaurants close for Juneteenth?

Most stores and restaurants will likely be open Monday for regular hours. Many chains such as Starbucks offer employees the option of taking the day off or getting holiday pay but locations should be open normal hours.

You may want to call local stores or restaurants you're planning on going to and ask if they'll be open.

