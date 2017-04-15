What Is Open/Closed For Easter Sunday

While Sunday is Easter, the popular Christian holiday is not a federal holiday. Most stores will be open, but many banks will be closed due to the Sunday date. Other establishments will fall in line with regular operating Sunday hours.

Schools will not be in session as Easter always falls on a Sunday.

That said, some stores and businesses might have alternate hours to allow employees to spend more time with their families. Here is a breakdown of the hours and what might be open or closed for Easter Sunday, so you can plan your day accordingly.

Post Offices/Mail Services: The United States Postal Service and Post Offices do not observe Easter Sunday as it is not a Federal holiday. FedEx will also be closed.

Banks: While many banks keep their doors open for Good Friday, Easter Sunday is observed by most financial institutions. Major banks like Bank of America, Chase, HSBC and Wells Fargo will be closed.

Grocery Stores: Grocery stores are particularly important to track on Easter Sunday, in case you’re planning a brunch or dinner with family. Costco, Publix, Target and Sam’s Club locations will be closed on the holiday. Most Whole Foods store locations will also be closed. To confirm the hours of your nearest grocer, check their store holiday dates website.

Retailers: Most retailers will be open on this holiday. Home Depot, Sears, Toys R Us, Rite Aids, Walgreens, Old Navy, CVS and Kmart stores will be open on Easter Sunday. However, others, like Office Max, Best Buy, Office Depot, Dillards, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney and Macy’s will be closed on Easter. Other stores might have adjusted hours of operation, so check online or call ahead of time.

Photo: Reuters

