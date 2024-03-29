What’s open and closed on Easter around Tampa Bay

If you are in need of groceries, craft supplies or even a new sweater, you better hop to it before Easter Sunday. Many retailers and grocers will be closed.

Easter is one of the three holidays a year that Publix closes for, along with Thanksgiving and Christmas. The grocery chain is among many retailers, craft stores and malls that will be closed or adjust their hours for the holiday.

Here’s a roundup for shoppers.

Closed on Easter

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

JCPenney

HomeGoods

Barnes & Noble

Hobby Lobby

Michael’s Crafts

Burlington

Best Buy

Apple stores

T.J. Maxx

Supercuts

Open or modified hours on Easter

Most Winn-Dixie stores in Florida will be open on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but hours may differ based on store location.

Walmart only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it will be open on Easter Sunday with regular hours.

According to Whole Foods’ website, most store locations will be open on Easter Sunday with modified hours, closing early at 6 p.m.

Other stores open or with modified hours include:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (most locations open)

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Fresh Market (modified hours)

Sprouts

Walgreens