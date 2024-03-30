What will be open and closed on Easter?
Easter is just one day away and many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.
Easter is just one day away and many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.
What to know about storing Easter eggs safely, their cholesterol risk and more.
No judgment if you hoard 'em instead: 'My husband said they should last me until next Easter,' admits one shopper. 'Don’t think that is happening,'
Here's how to attend the 2024 NY Auto Show, including where, when and how much it costs. Can't go in person? Follow it all live on Autoblog.
A collection of historical images of people looking at solar eclipses around the world.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
The luxurious, long-lasting scent from Jo Malone candle 'smells divine,' fans say.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The ingenious gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better travel partner.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
One Reddit user reported a bad experience shopping for a new Ioniq 5 N, saying that the dealer refused to negotiate the markup or allow leasing.
A day after researchers surfaced X's plans to test NSFW adult communities on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the company confirmed that Community admins can now set an "Adult Content" label in their settings to avoid having their communities' content auto-filtered. Communities are X's smaller groups with their own feeds outside of the main timeline. The changes appear to confirm the earlier tests of NSFW communities spotted by various researchers and reverse engineers, and point to a social network that will now more directly embrace the adult content that has always been present on the platform.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
O'Neill's blast moved him past Todd Hundley, Gary Carter and Yogi Berra for most consecutive Opening Day home runs.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.