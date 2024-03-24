Open-air fire ban issued for Ottawa

There will be 'zero tolerance' enforcement during the open-air fire ban, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release Sunday afternoon. (Giacomo Panico/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa fire officials have issued a burn ban for the nation's capital.

All open-air fires are prohibited during the ban, even on properties that have fire permits, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a news release Sunday.

The ban covers campfires, agricultural burns and brush pile burns, OFS said.

There will be "zero tolerance enforcement" while it's in place, they added.

According to data from Environment Canada, Ottawa has seen 38 millimetres of precipitation so far this month.