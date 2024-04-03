Opelika Police searching for alleged comic book thief

Opelika, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are trying to locate the man who targeted a small business in Opelika, stealing several hundred dollars worth of comic books.

The Opelika Police Department has launched an investigation following a reported theft incident at Almost Anything, a local small business on South 9th Street.

On March 21st, surveillance footage captured a white male entering the store at approximately 1:30 p.m. The individual purchased two comic books. However, upon later inventory review, it was discovered the suspect had manipulated the pricing labels, resulting in an underpayment of around $600 for the comics.

The suspect, identified in surveillance footage, was seen wearing a dark hat, black jacket, and red polo shirt at the time of the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the suspect or the theft to come forward. You can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

The Opelika Police Department is committed to resolving this case, saying small businesses like Almost Anything play a vital role in our community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.