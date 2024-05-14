Opelika police arrest man for allegedly sexually abusing girlfriend’s young child

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man has been arrested by Opelika Police on allegations he sexually abused his girlfriend’s child – who was four-years-old. Investigators say 35-year-old Jose Pascual was the boyfriend of the child’s biological mother at the time of the abuse.

According to court documents the investigation began more than a year ago, on April 18, 2023, when an Opelika detective met with the guardians of a four-year-old child who has been in their custody since August 2022 while her biological mother found better living conditions. While in their custody, the child described details indicating her mother‘s boyfriend had sexually abused her. The details are too graphic. On April 19, 2023, the child was taken to a child advocacy center. However, she was unable to answer initial questions.

Later, investigators determined the boyfriend, identified as Pascula, was present for a scheduled visitation with the biological mother and the child. On May 8, 2024, Pascula was at the Opelika Police Department for a polygraph and an interview. The polygraph was conducted by an FBI special agent, a certified examiner who speaks Spanish. Pascual waived his Miranda rights before taking the exam. Pascual initially stated he never had contact with the child and stayed with the biological mother after the child was put into foster care. Investigators say Pascula later confessed to being in the house with the child. On May 10, 2024, Pascola returned to the Opelika Police Department for an additional polygraph exam and interview. Investigators say he initially lied about inappropriately touching the child and then admitted it, saying he was only playing. Pascula was arrested the same day and charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 12. He remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility.

