Opelika man arrested on allegations of possession of child pornography

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama man is facing allegations of possession of child pornography, referred to as child sexual abuse material, after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant inside an Opelika home.

On May 16th, 2024, the Lee County investigators received information about possible voyeurism and Child Pornography. Lee County Investigators obtained enough evidence to generate a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of Rosalind Street in Opelika.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 4:00 PM on May 16th, 2024, where Robert Cameron Hansbargar, 37, from Opelika, was taken into custody. Investigators say multiple electronic devices, including a cell phone, were recovered from the residence. Investigators allege they located multiple images from Hansbargar’s phone depicting juvenile females who appear to be under the age of 18.

Hansbargar was arrested and charged with ten counts of alleged Possession of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $100,000.00 bond. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

