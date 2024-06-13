OPD: Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in three-vehicle crash

Ocala Police officers arrest a woman Wednesday night after a three-vehicle crash killed one person and seriously injured another. The crash blocked a section of a major roadway for hours.

Here's what we know:

Who was arrested? Tiara Kirkland, 44, of Keystone. She is charged with DUI manslaughter. Her bail was set at $30,000.

What was her blood-alcohol content? According to Ocala police, it registered at 0.191 and 0.186. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

This was the crash scene Wednesday at U.S. 441 and Northwest 20th Street in Ocala.

What's the name of the victim? Ethan Reeves, 22, of Anthony.

Ocala police said this Toyota Scion was one of three vehicles involved in a crash that killed one person Wednesday.

Investigating agency: Ocala Police Department.

Where was the crash? At Northwest 20th Street and North Pine Avenue (U.S. 441.)

What vehicles were involved? A Chevy Spark, a Toyota Scion and a Honda Civic.

This Honda Civic was one of three vehicles involved in a wreck that killed one person on June 12.

What happened? According to police officers, the Toyota, driven by Kendrick Johnson, 28, of Ocala, was traveling in the inside lane heading north on U.S. 441. The Honda, driven by 29-year-old Raymond Torres, of Ocala, was also heading north, but in the outside lane.

The Chevy, driven by Kirkland, was heading south on U.S. 441.

The Chevy entered the left turn lane to turn left onto 20th Street. Officers said the Chevy had a yellow flashing light, while the northbound Honda and Toyota had a green light. The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Upon impact, the Chevy stopped in the roadway. The Honda was able to stop not far away in the grassy median, while the Toyota ended up across the street on top of a parked vehicle. Investigators said speed may have been a factor for the Honda and the Toyota.

How was Kirkland arrested? She performed a field sobriety exercise at the scene and failed, authorities said. Kirkland was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail for booking.

Johnson was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Johnson, a passenger, was pronounced deceased at the scene, officers said. Torres was not injured, authorities said. Kirkland had minor injuries.

Police officials said this Chevy Spark was one of three vehicles involved in a crash at Northwest 20th Street and U.S. 441 that killed one person on June 12.

Where was Kirkland going? The woman told law enforcement officials she left work in Hawthorne and was traveling to a friend's residence.

What time were police notified about the wreck? 7:43 p.m.

Was the roadway blocked? Yes, for several hours. It was re-opened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Where was the road blocked? Motorists traveling northbound on U.S. 441 were detoured at 20th Street. Southbound traffic on the same roadway was clear.

How many traffic deaths have police investigated so far in 2024? Seven. Of the seven, three resulted in DUI manslaughter arrests. In 2023, nine people died in traffic crashes. Those numbers do not include figures from the county or the cities of Belleview or Dunnellon.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Police arrest woman for DUI manslaughter crash that killed one and injured another