OPD warns of phone scam

Mar. 8—The Odessa Police Department has recently received several complaints in reference to a phone scam involving a person pretending to be an OPD detective.

According to an OPD news release, the caller tells the victim that they have pending criminal charges, and that they need to pay a specific amount by meeting at a specific location. The caller threatens to arrest the victim if they don't pay.

If you receive any calls regarding this, it is a scam. The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public that OPD officers will never solicit payment over the phone. Citizens are urged to never give out personal information and to simply hang up.