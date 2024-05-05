OPD Special Victims Unit searching for suspect who exposed themselves to a minor

The Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a suspect that is reported to have exposed themselves to a minor on Friday, the Orlando Police Department said.

Between 8:40 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on May 3, the victim was walking to school in the area of Summerlin Ave. and Washington St., OPD said. An unknown white man with brown hair, approximately 6 feet tall, in a blue sedan approached the victim. The suspect was unclothed and exposing himself while in the vehicle.

The victim walked away, and the vehicle attempted to follow her until she ran away, OPD said. The mother of the victim reported the incident to the police.

OPD said patrol officers continue to search the area and detectives continue to investigate alongside the Crime Center in reviewing surveillance cameras from businesses and residences in the area. It is believed the suspect may have been in the area of the 7-11 on Summerlin Ave. prior to encountering the student.

There are social media media posts circulating of the blue vehicle, OPD said. The vehicle in the photo has not been confirmed to be the suspect vehicle at this time. The suspect vehicle is possibly a blue sedan, but the specific model is unknown.

OPD said if the vehicle or suspect is located, do not approach and immediately call the police.

OPD asks that anyone with information that can help in locating the suspect should call OPD at 9-1-1 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crimeline at 1(800)-423-TIPS(8477).