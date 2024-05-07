OPD Special Victims Unit arrests suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a minor

Orlando detectives arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a minor.

Members of the Orlando Police Special Investigative Unit identified 34-year-old Gilmer Mauricio Medina as the suspect before the department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit arrested him, according to a press release from the Orlando Police Department.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, a student walked to school in the 200 block of North Eola Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Medina, driving a blue sedan, was naked and exposing himself while inside the car, according to officials.

OPD Special Victims Unit searching for suspect who exposed themselves to a minor

The student was able to walk away.

Authorities charged him with lewd and lascivious behavior.

Detectives are still determining whether this was an isolated incident or if there are other potential victims.

If you or anyone you know was approached by this suspect, please call the Orlando Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).