OPD seeks suspect in shooting death of woman at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a 35-year-old woman late Saturday at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., police received calls about a shooting at 4603 W. Colonial Drive and upon their arrival they discovered Veronica Ramirez with gunshot wounds, OPD said.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital, where she died, OPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are offering a reward for up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest, OPD said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit or call anonymously through CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.