Apr. 25—The Odessa Police Department is searching for 44-year-old Christopher Simpson.

According to a news release, Simpson was last seen in the 2500 block of S. Highway 385 wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to call H. Golden at 432-335-4930 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0004700.