OPD makes multiple arrests in series of robberies, burglaries

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department made several arrests in connection with a recent surge in robberies, commercial burglaries and home invasions. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao called the arrests “an example of great police work.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Thao, along with Oakland’s police chief and staff, praised the officers who had made these arrests.

“This includes the arrest of an individual responsible for a number of home invasions as well as the identification and arrests of two separate groups of adults and juveniles who were responsible for a number of commercial burglaries and robberies within the first four months of this year,” OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell said.

Oakland police say the home invasion robberies happened in Oakland’s Highland Park neighborhood back in April.

“The suspect was just scoping out the area. He was driving around, parking several blocks away, and walking to the locations he wanted burglarized. How he specifically targeted those residents—we don’t know,” OPD Lt. Omar Daza-Quiroz said.

In separate cases – police shared a group of juveniles committed half a dozen robberies and burglaries in East Oakland, targeting fast-food restaurants, gas stations and liquor stores.

“Along the Haggenburger Corridor, 98th Avenue and 105th Avenue near Foothill Square,” Frederick Shavies, Acting Deputy Chief for OPD, said.

“Through the great work of our patrol officers, as well as investigators from CID, the individuals were safely taken into custody. The case has been sent to the district attorney’s office, and the individuals have been charged with 14 of those crimes,” Shavies said.

