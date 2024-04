Apr. 5—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that took place at approximately 10:56 a.m. on March 19 at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

Investigation revealed that three unknown females concealed and stole approximately $115 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-4928 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0003395.