OPD investigating theft
Apr. 8—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred February 14 at Altitude Trampoline Park at 5161 E. 42nd Street.
According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed an unknown male stole $300 cash, three wallets and other personal documents from an unattended purse.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0001935.