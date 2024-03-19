OPD investigating Sunday shooting

Mar. 18—Odessa police responded to the 400 block of E. 23rd St. at approximately 4:32 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in reference to shots being fired.

According to an Odessa Police Department news release, investigation revealed that unknown suspects fired several rounds at a 21-year-old male who was standing in a residential front yard. The suspects then fled the scene in a gray Ford Explorer. There were no reports of any injuries. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0003218.