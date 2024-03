Mar. 7—The Odessa Police Department is investigating the theft of a silver Dodge Ram.

According to a news release, two unknown males stole a silver Dodge Ram Feb. 20, and it was later recovered in the 3100 block of N. Golder.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective S. Lofton at (432) 284-2859 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 24-0002141.