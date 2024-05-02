OPD investigating Smoker's Oasis robbery

May 2—Odessa police responded at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday to the Smoker's Oasis located at 2217 N. County Rd. W. in reference to a robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male robbed the business at gunpoint.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0005152.