Mar. 7—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at approximately 5:05 a.m. Feb. 8 at 10th and West County Rd. According to an OPD news release, the suspect occupied a black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0001663.