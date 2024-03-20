OPD investigating hit and run

Mar. 19—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. March 4 in the 5200 block of E. University.

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that the driver of a white SUV struck another vehicle and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle shown in the surveillance footage is encouraged to contact Detective H. Golden at 432-335-4930 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0002706.