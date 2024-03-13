OPD investigating burglary

Mar. 12—The Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at at approximately 6:11 a.m. March 7 at 514 N. Grant (ReLeaf Downtown).

According to an OPD news release, investigation revealed that an unknown male made forced entry into the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective G. Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0002822.