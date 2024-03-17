OPD investigates illegal sideshow activity

(KRON) – An illegal sideshow occurred in the area of 98th Avenue and International Boulevard early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said.

Oakland police officers said they responded to a report of 50 vehicles engaging in illegal sideshow activity in the area of 98th Avenue and International Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the vehicles dispersed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570.

