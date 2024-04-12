OPD arrests 3 teens in auto burglary investigation

Apr. 11—Odessa police responded to All American Jeep Dodge & Ram, 2527 E. 8th St., at approximately 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in reference to an auto burglary in progress.

According to an OPD news release, the investigation revealed three males had burglarized a Jeep Cherokee and fled the scene in a gray Audi before officers arrived. OPD found the gray Audi and conducted a traffic stop on it.

Three 15-year-old males were in the gray Audi and had a tire jack with glass all over it. Surveillance footage positively identified the 15-year-old males as the suspects who had burglarized the Jeep Cherokee. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, all three subjects were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a "State Jail Felony."