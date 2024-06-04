Opa-Locka shooting takes life of a Miami Norland football coach, school district says

A shooting in Opa-Locka early Monday morning took the life of a beloved Miami Norland Senior High School football coach, according to school district officials.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at an apartment building located at 2852 Northwest 132nd Street, said Detective Andre Martin, a Miami-Dade County police spokesman.

When Opa-Locka police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics determined he was dead at the scene, Martin added.

The deceased man is Keon Bernard Smith, according to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Elmo Lugo, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman, said Smith was the quarterbacks coach at Miami Norland for two years, but he was not a teacher there. The school offered mental health crisis counselors Monday, Lugo noted.

Miami-Dade’s Homicide Bureau assumed the lead in the investigation, but Martin said there are no suspects as of Monday night.

Miami Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person or people who killed Smith. Tips can be submitted by calling (305) 471-8477.

Edward Scamp told Herald news partner CBS Miami that his brother was “a great person, a great coach, a great role model.”