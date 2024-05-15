OP police looking for 6 people involved in hardware store theft:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department (OPPD) is searching for six people involved in felony theft and battery at a local hardware store last week.

According to police, the crime occurred near Antioch Road and College Boulevard on Friday, May 10 shortly before 2:45 p.m.

The six people stole several pieces of Yeti merchandise and are believed to have impacted other retailers throughout the Kansas City metro. Police said one female wearing red-colored shorts pushed an employee to the ground as she left with the merchandise in her hands.

Two separate cars arrived at the business with the individuals, including a silver/gray Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Missouri license plate, and a maroon Kia Optima with a Kansas temporary license plate, OPPD said.

Police ask that you contact OPPD at (913) 344-8729 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477 (TIPS) with any information.

