Op Comic: My Mexican grandfather's infinite garden
Fifi Martinez
·1 min read
In a survey by the nonprofit KFF and the Los Angeles Times, immigrants were asked about their experiences living in the U.S. Despite the constant struggles the majority reported, the common theme among ethnicities, places of origin and cultures was optimism. Most people faced financial hardship, fear of deportation, low-paying jobs and discrimination. My grandparents, both from Mexico, overcame incredible obstacles, endured poverty and even survived a violent hate crime that nearly ended my grandfather’s life. All of this was to provide for the generations that followed. It’s a goal echoed in the survey. Through my grandfather’s story, I wanted to show that this country is — and has always been — made better by immigrants.
Fifi Martinez is a Chicano cartoonist in Los Angeles.
