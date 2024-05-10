OOF: Trump Gets 1 Basic Detail About Barron Totally Wrong

Donald Trump, who once bragged of having “one of the great memories of all time,” forgot the age of his youngest child.

Barron Trump is about to emerge on the political stage as a delegate from Florida at this summer’s Republican National Convention.

“To me that’s very cute because he’s a very young guy,” the former president told Miami’s Telemundo 51 on Thursday, praising him as a good student.

“He’s pretty young, I will say,” Trump said. “He’s 17.”

Just one problem: Barron Trump is 18, not 17.

His birthday was in March.

When NBC News pointed out the error to the Trump campaign, a spokesperson called it “tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery store.”

Barron Trump has largely remained out of the public eye both during his father’s presidency and in the years since. That will change this summer. The New York Times said he will officially nominate his father as the Republican presidential candidate at the convention, which will be held in Milwaukee in July.

He’s set to graduate from high school next week.