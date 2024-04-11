ONU law school recognized in national report

Apr. 11—ADA — Ohio Northern University's Pettit College of Law is ranked as the No. 1 law school in Ohio for trial advocacy and 31st in the nation in the 2024 U.S. News and World Report rankings. This marks the fourth year in a row that ONU Law placed in the top 25% in the country for trial advocacy.

"True excellence in a trial advocacy program is not necessarily counted in victories, but in systemic success across the program," Charles Rose, dean of the law school, said in a prepared statement. "When you have multiple teams advance beyond preliminary rounds to compete in octo-finals, semifinals and finals, you know you have a program that is teaching skills at an advanced level,"

For the first time, ONU Law also ranked in the Top 100 for dispute resolution.