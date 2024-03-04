Ontario man, 24, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Ohio 314

A 24-year-old Ontario man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Ohio 314, north of Millsboro Road, according to the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Honda motorcycle and a 2016 Dodge Journey which occurred at 3:38 p.m. when Evan Gale, 32, of Mansfield, was attempting to turn left out of a private driveway onto Ohio 314.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

Joshua Miller, 24, of Ontario, was northbound approaching the driveway. As Gale started to enter the roadway, Miller, in an attempt to avoid a collision, laid down the motorcycle. Miller collided with the front of the Dodge. Miller was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital by Springfield EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries, the patrol said.

Bob Ball, a Richland County coroner's investigator, Monday said his body will be taken for autopsy at Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ohio 314 was temporarily closed during the crash investigation with the assistance of the Ontario Police Department.

Additional agencies and entities who assisted in the investigation include the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Ontario Police Department, Springfield Township Fire and EMS, and Terry’s Towing.

The crash remains under further investigation at this time., the patrol said.

