Ontario extending gas tax cut to end of year

Premier Doug Ford said Monday that the province will be extending its tax cuts on both gas and fuel until the end of 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ontario is again extending a temporary tax cut intended to help drivers save money at gas pumps.

The cut, which first went into effect in July 2022, reduces the gasoline tax by 5.7 centre per litre and the diesel fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre. It was scheduled to expire on June 30.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday the government will keep the tax break in place until the end of the year.

"It's never been more important to keep costs down," Ford said at a press conference in Mississauga. "We're on a relentless mission to save people money."

The government will introduce legislation to extend the gas tax cut until Dec. 31, 2024, through its 2024 budget, which will be tabled on Tuesday, March 26.

