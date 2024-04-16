Onsted teacher named regional teacher of year

ONSTED — A third grade teacher in Onsted has been named regional teacher of the year for the region that includes Lenawee County.

Kristina Dennis now has the opportunity to become Michigan Teacher of the Year, the Onsted Community Schools announced.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) organizes the Teacher of the Year program "to honor and elevate the voices of teachers," according to a news release. Honorees will have the opportunity to share their experiences and knowledge as they work with stakeholders to strengthen Michigan’s public schools for students and educators.

“The Regional Teachers of the Year play key roles in their schools and communities, and in our statewide effort to improve our schools,” said State Superintendent Michael Rice in a statement. “They offer insights into the needs of our 1.4 million school children and educators across the state. We are grateful for their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them during the next school year.”

Kristina Dennis

The regional teachers of the year were selected following a multi-part, competitive application process that began with being nominated for Michigan Teacher of the Year. Students, staff and community members from across the state submitted nominations.

The 2024-25 honorees were chosen for their dedication to the teaching profession.

Lenawee County is in Region 8, which includes Hillsdale, Jackson, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

The next step in the process is for each of the 10 regional teachers of the year is to interview with a panel of statewide education stakeholders, with one person selected as the 2024-25 Michigan Teacher of the Year. The winner has a seat at the state board of education table as a nonvoting member, attends several national conferences with fellow state teachers of the year from other U.S. states and territories to represent the experiences of Michigan’s teachers and students, and will be Michigan’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Program expenses for the teacher of the year program are covered through a partnership with the Meemic Foundation.

Onsted Community Schools Superintendent Steve Head said that Dennis “goes above and beyond with every student in her class.”

“Her relationships with families are truly exceptional,” Head said. “Kristina also uses innovative techniques to teach literacy to her students. We couldn't be more proud of Mrs. Dennis and are grateful for the commitment she shows her students and families.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Onsted teacher named regional teacher of year