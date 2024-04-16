OnPolitics: House Speaker Mike Johnson's job is in jeopardy

Hey OnPolitics readers! House Speaker Mike Johnson's job is in danger after another conservative hardliner publicly supported removing him from his leadership post.

Shortly after unveiling a plan to deliver foreign aid to key U.S. allies, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., slammed the House speaker's proposal in meeting on Tuesday morning, announcing he would support an existing effort to oust Johnson, USA TODAY's Ken Tran reported. Conservative rabble-rouser Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had already called on Johnson to step down from the top post.

❓What is Johnson saying about the commotion? Johnson at a weekly leadership news conference, was defiant and said he will not resign. “It is in my view an absurd notion someone would bring a vacate motion when we are simply here trying to do our job,” he said.

❌ What is a motion to vacate? It is a procedural vote to remove the speaker of the House and puts Johnson’s job in jeopardy, as Republicans control the House with a razor-thin majority and conservative ire continues to grow at the embattled speaker. Greene already introduced a motion to vacate, though it hasn't moved forward in the halls of Congress.

♟️ Possible moves: Greene and Massie alone could oust Johnson if all Democrats join them to remove the speaker as they did last year. Democrats this time however, could rescue Johnson from right-wing fury depending on how Johnson presents foreign aid to allies including Ukraine and Israel.

