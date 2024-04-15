OnPolitics: Donald Trump's historic hush money trial

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hey OnPolitics readers! Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial started on Monday. It marked a first: No former American president has ever been criminally indicted.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, USA TODAY’s Aysha Bagchi reported. If convicted, the charges could land the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in prison, but many legal experts say a realistic sentence ranges from probation to as much as four years behind bars.

💸 Start at the beginning: Prosecutors allege Trump reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment through a series of checks, falsely labeling them as payments for legal services.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

🥊 What are prosecutors saying? Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said the case is about falsifying records in order to unlawfully interfere with the 2016 election.

How will the case unfold? The trial has started with jury selection, a days- or weekslong process in which both sides will try to suss out potential personal agendas towards Trump.

Read more: Donald Trump's historic New York hush money trial is set to start Monday: What to know

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump in New York court for hush money trial