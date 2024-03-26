OnPolitics: Could Trump pick Rubio as VP? There are hurdles

Hey OnPolitics readers! Donald Trump‘s list of potential vice presidential picks is ever growing, but at least one prominent candidate has a special challenge: Marco Rubio, a senator from Trump‘s home state of Florida.

As with other politicians, Trump has blown hot and cold on Rubio. He criticized the Florida senator for holding off on an endorsement − but has been effusive in his praise since Rubio actually did the deed right before the Iowa Caucus, USA TODAY's Zac Anderson and David Jackson reported.

Rubio appears to be a serious contender for the VP nomination, and he again fanned speculation over the weekend when he said he'd be "honored" to do the job despite once calling Trump a "con artist."

❓What's standing in Rubio's way? The 12th Amendment states that electors for each state “vote by ballot for President and Vice President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.” That means if Trump carries Florida, as expected, the state's 30 electors could vote for Trump or his running mate, but not both if they each reside in Florida.

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

🗳️ What impact could Rubio have as Trump's running mate? A Cuban American, Rubio could help Trump appeal to Hispanic voters. He also may appeal to other GOP voters and leaders who are nervous about Trump. Rubio has been deeply engaged on foreign policy issues in the Senate.

Read more: Could Trump pick Rubio as VP? There are constitutional hurdles to an all Florida ticket

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Prep for the polls: See who is running for president and compare where they stand on key issues in our Voter Guide

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Trump pick Rubio as his VP? There are hurdles